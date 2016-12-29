Parents Outraged As School Children Taught Muslim Prayer

After a video emerged showing children learning how to pray in a mosque, angry parents are demanding a primary school in Holland to change its curriculum.

The mosque in question, called the Ghulzar e Madina, is located in the Dutch city of Zwolle and is thought to have been visited by radical preachers from Pakistan.

One of these radical preachers was identified as M Anas Noorani Siddiqui, who promoted the death penalty for those who insult Muhammad and once said that “non-Islamic Dutch behave like dogs and b****s.”

The video shows an imam explaining to the children how Muslims pray, with the boys forced to stand on one side of the room with the girls on the other.

The children, most of whom are thought to be Christians, are told to put their ‘elbows on the ground’ and ‘hands close to the ears.’

Though the video was taken last year, it emerged after Harm Beertema, an MP for Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party, brought attention to it and called for schools to stop participating in “politically-correct activities.”

“Refuse to allow your child to participate in such ‘away-with-our-culture’ excursions,” she stated. “You are deciding, not the school.”

The Dutch curriculum states that children have to “learn the main points about the religions which play a big role in the multicultural Dutch society.”

Hundreds of parents reacted on social media, with one saying: “I recently found out my son was forced to sing ‘welcome, welcome refugee’ instead of Christmas songs.”

The Netherlands general election will be held in March 2017, with the Freedom Party led by Wilders expected to do well in light of the numerous political blunders and terrorist attacks, such as the truck attacks in France and more recently at a German Christmas market, which are correlated with the influx of millions of economic migrants from third-world countries.