PARIS ERUPTS IN VIOLENCE: Many streets are NO-GO ZONES as five suburbs in flames

POLICE in Paris are struggling to cope with the fall out from a plague of riots which have kicked off in the city’s northern suburbs.

Five large areas have been reduced to no go areas for the past five nights as masked men cause mayhem on the streets.

Now there are fears the fall out from allegations of police brutality could spread all over the country as unrest in the city grows.

Residents have been on lockdown as armed police tried to tackle the rioters who have caused millions of pounds of damage.

Police were hit with molotov cocktails and the heavy metal balls used in the French game Petanque.

And after setting cars and even a disability vehicle on fire the police have been forced to fire live rounds of bullets.

A reporter for the French TV company BMTV was also injured after being attacked.

The areas of Aulnay-Sous-Bois, Aulnay, Argenteuil, Bobigny and Tremblay-en-France in the Saint-Seine-Denis district have all been affected.

It follows allegations of horrific police brutality in a housing estate called Rose des Vents in Aulnay-Sous-Bois which is also known locally as the ‘city of 3000’.

Local residents and police forces have called the continued unrest “disgraceful” while the man allegedly assaulted by police named only as Theo has pleaded for calm.

Yves Lefebvre head of the police union said: “Setting a wheelchair van on fire is a disgrace. This has to stop.”

The French Government’s response to the latest outbreaks of violence is to put 2,600 cameras on police officers to record them out on the job.

Last night it was claimed rioters shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ during violent protests in Paris where a car was set on fire.

Front National (FN) MP Marion Le Pen tweeted the amateur video which shows chaotic scenes including of clouds of smoke after cars were set on fire and a man yelling “Allahu Akbar”, Arabic for God is Greatest, three times.

Read more.


