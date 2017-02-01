Patriots Owner: Trump Called Every Week For a Year After Wife Died

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was asked Sunday to defend his relationship with President Trump: He explained the Republican was a loyal friend and offered support during one of the darkest times in his life.

Mr. Kraft, a lifelong Democrat and major Barack Obama donor, told the New York Daily News that his friendship with Mr. Trump well predates the business mogul’s White House run. The new president demonstrated his loyalty back in 2011 when Mr. Kraft’s wife Myra died from cancer.

“When Myra died, Melania and Donald came up to the funeral in our synagogue, then they came for memorial week to visit with me,” Mr. Kraft said. “Then he called me once a week for the whole year, the most depressing year of my life when I was down and out.

“He called me every week to see how I was doing, invited me to things, tried to lift my spirits,” he added. “He was one of five or six people that were like that. I remember that.”

Read more