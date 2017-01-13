Fox News host Neil Cavuto slapped CNN in the face Thursday, rubbing salt in a wound opened by President-elect Donald Trump earlier this week when he labeled the network “fake news.”

Highlighting how CNN stood down while Fox News was repeatedly attacked by President Barack Obama, Cavuto pointed out it’s not much fun when the shoe is on the other foot.

Here’s the rest of Cavuto’s tirade, where he reminds CNN that “payback is a bitch”:

It is not fun when you think you’re doing your job, and the guy you’re covering thinks you’re the piece of work.

It’s insulting, isn’t it? Being called on the carpet by the next leader of the free world after years of giving the present one all but a free pass?

You can’t figure out suddenly not being in. It bugs you when someone questions whether you’re fair, doesn’t it? Or cuts you to your journalistic core, doesn’t it? It matters now when it’s about you, doesn’t it? Not so much when it’s about someone else.

Presidential pile-ons matter when you’re the subject, not so much — actually scratch that, not at all — when let’s say Fox is the subject.

[Video cuts to several clips of President Obama repeatedly denigrating Fox News]

And everyone chuckled. Take it from me, taking truth to power can be powerfully unsettling if that power sets its sights on you and attacks you and dismisses you and ignores you.

It didn’t matter so much when it wasn’t about you before, CNN. Very different now that it’s you being singled out, CNN. Doesn’t seem very fair now, does it? The shabby treatment of your reporter’s not very nice now, is it?

That’s life, I guess, not fair often, not balanced. And now you’re experiencing what we have been living. Now you’re the ones royally “foxed.”

And the irony is I feel your pain. Now you never came to our defense so allow me to come to yours: you are better than Buzzfeed.

But the buzz is you’re getting fed to the wolves. Isn’t it obnoxious and unfair how some celebrate your plight? Kind of feels like the way you celebrated ours, doesn’t it?

They say payback’s a bitch. If only you would take a moment to rewind the tape and see the shoe is on the other foot. Or am I confusing it with the one now kicking you in the ass?