Pelosi Asks, 'Is Somebody Going to Deal With This?' As Mic Fails at Anti-Trump Rally

(Update: President Donald Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning: “Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party!”)

(CNSNews.com) – When all else fails, sing. That’s what Democrat lawmakers and anti-Trump protesters did last night on Capitol Hill, as they waited in the cold for a microphone to be fixed.

“Is the sound working? Sound working?” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi asked as she stepped up to speak. “I can hear you, can you hear us?” she asked the crowd.

Pelosi, believing the microphone was on, began her spiel, saying how proud she was to be standing with fellow Democrats in opposition to President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Moments later, Pelosi stopped her speech: “It’s not on?” she asked. “Is somebody going to deal with this?”

There was a long pause.

“Look at that moon,” Pelosi said. “It’s a new moon. All right, can you hear me now?” she asked, in an unintentional parody of a TV ad for a cell phone service.

"I can hear you, can you hear us?" Pelosi doesn't know how microphones work. pic.twitter.com/XW6snKzGJo — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 31, 2017

“Good evening, everyone,” Pelosi began again.

“I’m very proud to stand with the members of the House Democratic Caucus, soon to be joined by the Senate Democrats as well, sharing views in a bipartisan way with many of our Republican colleagues who agree that what the president did undermines our values and is not in support of the oath of office that we take to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Can’t hear?” she interrupted herself again.

“Can you hear now? Does this work better? No. Staff? Staff people?” Pelosi said. “Shall we sing ‘This Land Is Your Land’ again until they get the sound working?” Pelosi suggested.

And so the crowd burst into song: “This land belongs to you and me.”

The microphone never got fixed, but Democrats continued speaking anyway. Finally, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) pulled out a bullhorn, but he didn’t use it to address the crowd, apparently because it would have deafened Pelosi and other lawmakers standing nearby. He just shouted instead.