Pelosi breakdown? Repeats words, tells audience to clap, Kasich ‘gov of Illinois’

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Is there something wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

During a Friday appearance before Families USA — the activist group fighting the repeal of Obamacare — Pelosi was seen repeating words, telling the audience when to clap and mistakingly said John Kasich was the governor of Illinois.

Pelosi began by thanking the person who introduced her for his “recanting of what happened at the time” Democrats and activist groups rammed through Obamacare.

She recalled telling her fellow Democrats that the Affordable Care Act was going to be a major achievement for government programs, and “stand there with Social Security and Medicare and Medicare,” apparently meaning to say “Medicaid.”

She attempted to butter up the audience by heaping praise on Families USA.

After attendees didn’t clap after she congratulated them for her work, she said, “When I said we could not have done it without Families USA, that is an applause line for you.”

She added, “Applause line!” after she said she looked forward to continuing to work with the activist group.

Pelosi even attempted to convey what she thought was a deep point.

“By the way, do you know who the poorest people in America are? Infants and children. Infants and children,” she said.

While Pelosi attempted to underscore bi-partisan support for Medicaid, she said, “Don’t take it from me. John Kasich, the governor of Illinois said, ‘Thank God for Medicaid.’”

Kasich is governor of Ohio — another flyover state that starts with a vowel in the eyes of a West Coast liberal.

Pelosi flubbed MLK’s name, calling him “Martin Luther Sing.”

Nevertheless, the liberal activists gave the House Minority Leader a standing ovation.


