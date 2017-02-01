Pelosi: Gorsuch ‘Against Employees’ Rights, Clean Air, Clean Water, Food Safety’—Even Autistic Children

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the star of a CNN town hall on Tuesday night, signaled her opposition to President Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, calling the nomination “a very hostile appointment.”

“Elections have ramifications,” Pelosi told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“And here is a living, breathing example of it — the president and his first appointment to the court, and hopefully his only appointment to the court, has appointed someone who has come down on the side of corporate America versus class action suits, on securities fraud, he’s come down against employees’ rights, clean air, clean water, food safety, safety in medicine and the rest.

“If you care about that for your children, he’s not your guy.”

Pelosi quoted former Rep. Gabby Gifford – now a gun control activist – as saying that Gorsuch “comes down on the side of felons over gun safety.”

