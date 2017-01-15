Pelosi: Were It Not for Obama, $19,951,756,200,280 Debt Would Be Higher

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Friday that were it not for “the work” of President Barack Obama, the federal debt would have increased even more than the $9 trillion that it has increased over the eight years of his presidency.

“Absent the work of President Obama this national debt would be even higher,” Pelosi said at her weekly briefing with reporters at the Capitol when asked about the increase in the federal budget under Obama.

According to the U.S. Treasury, the federal debt rose from $10,626,877,048,913.08 when Obama was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2009 to $19,951,756,200,280.98 on Jan. 11, 2017, the latest day for which the number is available. That is an increase of $9,324,879,151,367.90.

CNSNews.com asked Pelosi: “The federal debt has increased by more than $9 trillion during Obama’s time in office. Do you regret that President Obama never balanced the budget?”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Entitlement Programs Gained Tens of Thousands of Beneficiaries During Obama Administration

Entitlement Programs Gained Tens of Thousands of Beneficiaries During Obama Administration

Economy
Comments
Government Collects $740 Billion in Taxes in First Quarter of 2017

Government Collects $740 Billion in Taxes in First Quarter of 2017

Economy
Comments

Amazon to Create More Than 100,000 Jobs in U.S. Over Next 18 Months

Economy
Comments

Gold Rises To $1,207 As Trump War With Intelligence Agencies Escalates

Economy
Comments

Mexicans Are Blaming “Neoliberalism” for Socialism’s Failures

Economy
Comments

Comments