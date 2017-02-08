Pennsylvania Senate Passes Bill to Prohibit “Sanctuary City” Policies

A bill that would effectively prohibit so-called “sanctuary cities” that refuse to cooperate with enforcement of some federal immigration laws passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Tuesday.

A coalition of 22 Republican senators sponsored Senate Bill 10 (SB10). The legislation would require the governing body of all Pennsylvania municipalities, their officers and employees. and local law enforcement agencies to act as federal agents.

It would ban all local governments in Pennsylvania from adopting a “rule, order, ordinance or policy which prohibits the enforcement of a Federal law… pertaining to an immigrant or immigrations.” In essence, this would require all local law enforcement agents to act as federal immigration enforcement agents.

Any municipal government or law enforcement agency violating the provisions of the proposed law would lose state grants and eligibility to participate in the sale of surplus state property. It would also make a “municipality of refuge” liable for damages caused by an individual released from custody who was the subject to and immigration detainer request.

