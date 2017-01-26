Peso Tumbles After Mexican President Says He Rejects Trump’s Border Wall

The Peso took a tumble Thursday after Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced he would not cooperate with US President Donald Trump’s construction of a wall between the two nations.

“The peso is down by 1.2% at 21.3175 per dollar as of 11:57 a.m. ET,” reports Business Insider.

“The currency was up as much as 0.8% at 20.9358 per dollar around 8:50 a.m. ET.”

The dip ends a rally for the Mexican currency which on Thursday was enjoying its strongest US exchange rate since January 3.

Another chart via Zero Hedge:

It also coincides with remarks from the Mexican president in which he said he rejected the US proposal to build a wall.

Dollar jumps vs. Peso after country's president says he won't go to meeting with Trump (corrects to USD vs. MXN) https://t.co/UZPF2kJcLA pic.twitter.com/BJcL2Kgcwc — CNBC (@CNBC) January 26, 2017

“I regret and reject the decision of the U.S. to build the wall,” the president said in a national broadcast to the Mexican people Wednesday.

Trump and Peña Nieto were set to meet next week to discuss US-Mexico relations and the US commitment to build a southern border wall – with Mexico funding it.

When Trump heard the Mexican president had once again refused the notion of the wall, he called for the meeting to be cancelled.

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Peña Nieto responded by saying he would not be attending the meeting after all.

“This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the POTUS,” Peña Nieto tweeted.

But later Thursday Nieto tweeted he was not averse to reaching a mutually benficial agreement.

“Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to achieve agreements in favour of both Nations,” the Mexican leader said in a tweet.

México reitera su voluntad de trabajar con los Estados Unidos para lograr acuerdos en favor de ambas naciones. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

In an ABC News interview with the president aired Wednesday, Trump reiterated the wall would be built – and that Mexico would later reimburse the US for its construction.