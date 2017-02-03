Petition to Oust London Mayor Khan Approaches 75,000 Signatures

A petition seeking to unseat the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is rapidly closing in on the 75,000 signature goal set forth by its creator.

Khan has pushed back aggressively against the Brexit campaign, and petitioners are concerned that he may even be hoping to lead a “#Londependence” movement, which would seek to create an independent state of London that remains subservient to the European Union, while the rest of the United Kingdom would not.

Khan has warned, “A hard Brexit would cut Europe off from its only truly global financial center. This would be bad news for Europe as well as Britain. So a hard Brexit really would be a lose-lose situation.”

Those who support national sovereignty and realize that the EU is a detriment to the future of Great Britain, would disagree.

Khan has also been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump’s moratorium on immigration and travel from jihadist hot zones, even demanding that Trump cancel his state visit to the UK.

Londoners voted to Remain in the European Union, by a margin of 2.2 million votes to 1.5 million in favor of Brexit.

That said, not surprisingly, the most popular baby name in London for 2016 was Muhammad/Mohammed, by an overwhelming margin.

The petition reads as follows –

As a country we voted against the Tyranny of the European Union and voted out, however the remain supporters are trying to create civil unrest in the UK and by asking for London to be an independent state, shows the lack of understanding of why we have a North and South divide here in the UK. As the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has a position of power in the capital and with this power he should be discouraging any such action from those who wish to create London as an independent state. London is the Capital city of the “United Kingdom” and not the European Union and therefore Sadiq Khan needs to be removed as Mayor of London.

His statement “crucial that London has a voice at the table during those renegotiation’s”, shows that he is encouraging those who created the petition calling for London to be an independent state. By encouraging those to engage in such actions, shows a disregard for the democratic process to which this country voted by a majority to leave.

If his statement “crucial that London has a voice at the table during those renegotiation’s”, then so should the rest of the cities across the United Kingdom as London is only the “Financial” Capital when the rest of the country are the core backbone of our economy. If he continues with this line, then he is creating treasonous actions by this encouragement towards those who are bitter about leaving the European Union and our laws must be enacted in order to stop civil unrest in the UK and removing him as Mayor is one such action.

Any actions that undermine the democratic process of the United Kingdom is treasonous and is written into law, our democratic process is marked by Royal Seal and protected by our Monarchy which was signed under the Magna Carta.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter