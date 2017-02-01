Petraeus: World Order Under 'unprecedented threat'

Image Credits: flickr, hectoralejandro.

Retired Gen. David Petraeus warned lawmakers on Wednesday that the world order created in part by the United States in the 20th century is under “unprecedented threat from multiple directions,” pointing to Russia, China, Islamist extremists and cyber threats.

Those threats are compounded by an America whose “resolve about its defense has become somewhat ambivalent,” he added.

“Americans should not take the current international order for granted,” Petraeus said at a House Armed Services Committee hearing. “It did not will itself into existence. We created it. Likewise, it is not naturally self-sustaining. We have sustained it. If we stop doing so, it will fray and, eventually, collapse.”

Petraeus, former director of the CIA, spoke at a hearing about the “state of the world.”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Warren Says She'll Oppose Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

Warren Says She’ll Oppose Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee

U.S. News
Comments
Michael Moore to Senate Dems: Filibuster Gorsuch or Face Primary Challenge

Michael Moore to Senate Dems: Filibuster Gorsuch or Face Primary Challenge

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Reporter: Trump “Trying To Cull CNN From The Herd”

U.S. News
Comments

Poll Taken AFTER Mass Protests Shows Americans Support Trump Travel Ban

U.S. News
Comments

Pelosi: Gorsuch ‘Against Employees’ Rights, Clean Air, Clean Water, Food Safety’—Even Autistic Children

U.S. News
Comments

Comments