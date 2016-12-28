Philippine President Duterte Says He Threw Criminal Out of Helicopter

President Duterte vowed yesterday that corrupt officials would suffer the same fate as kidnap suspects he claimed to have thrown off a helicopter in mid-flight when he was mayor of Davao City.

Duterte made reference on how he dealt with criminals in the past to drive a point that he is serious about his government’s anti-corruption drive.

“If you are corrupt I will fetch you with a helicopter and I will throw you out on the way to Manila,” he said in Filipino yesterday in a speech at the Camarines Sur provincial capitol after he visited disaster-stricken areas affected by Typhoon Nina.

“I have done that before, why should I not do it again?” said Duterte after he announced that he was giving between P50 million to P100 million in financial assistance for disaster-stricken areas, in addition to a standby P1-billion calamity fund.

