Philippine Senate Bill Legalizes Marijuana Use for Medical Purposes

A Senate bill intended to provide a comprehensive public health approach to the country’s drug-related policy is also seeking to legalize the use of marijuana upon the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Under the proposal of Senator Risa Hontiveros, “the delivery, possession, transfer, transportation, or use of cannabis and other dangerous drugs intended for medical use or to treat or alleviate a patient’s medical condition or symptoms associated with his or her debilitating disease…shall be allowed upon application to and approval of the Food and Drug Administration.”

Also allowed is the “acquisition, administration, cultivation, or manufacturing for medical experiments, research, or for creation of new types of medicines” with the approval of FDA.

“The patient, caregiver, physician or medical researcher who delivers, transports, uses, acquires, administers, cultivates, or manufactures dangerous drugs for medical purposes shall be exempt from criminal liability,” the bill added.

