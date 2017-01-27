Photos, Video: Demonstrators March for Life in Washington

Thousands of people took to the street Friday for the annual #MarchforLife in Washington DC, the world’s largest pro-life demonstration.

President Donald Trump himself blessed the marchers, telling them “you have my full support”:

The #MarchForLife is so important. To all of you marching — you have my full support! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

Members of the president’s cabinet also took the stage near the National Mall speaking out for the right to life, including counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, and Vice President Mike Pence.

.@VP and I en route to address #MarchForLife. VP Pence makes history by showing up, speaking out. #ProLife — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 27, 2017

“Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the March for Life on Friday — making him the first vice president ever to address the pro-life event in person,” reports LifeNews.com.

Check out videos, live streams and photos from the event below:

Via LifeNews.com:

Via New York Times:



From TheHill.com

