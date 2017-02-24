New Department of Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, had to be called into the Principal’s office — the Oval Office — before she would back down from Obama’s mandates for transgender bathrooms in schools.

AG Sessions & President Trump prevailed but DeVos validated concerns about her being an establishment statist as she followed up with a public statement.

Trump prevailed this time, but will she subvert his agenda on smaller details?

And why do we even HAVE an unconstitutional Federal Department of Education?


