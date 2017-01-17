Planned Parenthood Failed to take Sex Trafficking Seriously after Infamous Sting, Ex-employee Says

The pro-life group that caught on camera several Planned Parenthood employees attempting to help a man posing as a pimp obtain abortions for underage sex workers is accusing Planned Parenthood of deceiving the public and failing to take the issue of sex trafficking seriously.

Live Action released a new video on Tuesday featuring former Planned Parenthood clinic manager Ramona Treviño, who was still employed by the abortion provider when the compromising videos were released in 2011.

Contrary to what Planned Parenthood told the media at the time, Ms. Treviño said the abortion provider responded to the undercover videos not by training employees how to spot and report sex trafficking—but by teaching them how not to get caught saying incriminating things to undercover journalists.

“I couldn’t believe that we were actually there to train on how to identify if we’re being recorded,” Ms. Treviño says in the six-minute video. “Again, it goes back to, do we have something to hide? Why is this an issue for us?”

Read more