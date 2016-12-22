Police: Mississippi Church Fire, 'Vote Trump' Vandalism Not Politically Motivated

A black male accused of spray painting “Vote Trump” on a church before setting it ablaze was not politically motivated, Mississippi police claim.

A $250,000 bond was set Thursday for 45-year-old Andrew McClinton, who has been charged with first-degree arson of a place of worship, in connection to a November fire that destroyed the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville.

According to Greenville Police Chief Delando Wilson, initial findings in the case point away from a political motive.

“The investigation is leaning towards the motive that we are still investigating,” Wilson told ABC News, which “doesn’t appear to have anything to do with politics.”

Speaking with the Associated Press, Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney similarly claimed that the fire had no connection to politics.

“We do not believe it was politically motivated,” Chaney said. “There may have been some efforts to make it appear politically motivated.”

Although the incident was originally being investigated as a hate crime, Kenya Collins, spokesperson for the city of Greenville, admitted that McClinton was not being charged with such.

Media outlets largely attributed the fire to Donald Trump’s election win, penning articles such as, “A Burned Down Black Church Shows President Trump Wouldn’t Condemn His Own Terrorists.”

The lack of information thus far has raised more questions than answers, specifically on the claim that McClinton was not attempting to fabricate a hate crime to demonize Trump supporters.

Since Trump’s November victory the political left has found itself embroiled in numerous fake hate crime scandals.

Just this month a Muslim teen who claimed she’d been attacked by two Trump supporters confessed to making up the entire account.

