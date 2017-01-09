Poll: 80% Want Justices Who Apply Constitution as Originally Written

The vast majority of Americans believe it is important to appoint justices to the Supreme Court who will apply the Constitution as originally set by the Founders and, in particular,  protect religious freedom, according to a new Marist poll, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

Eight in 10 Americans, 80%, say it is an “immediate priority” or an “important” one “to appoint Supreme Court justices that will interpret the Constitution as it was originally written,” according to a statement from the Knights of Columbus.

In addition, a majority of Americans — 52% to 40% — “want the court to interpret the Constitution ‘as it was originally written’ and not on what they think the ‘Constitution means now,'” according to the poll.  Even three in 10 Democrats (31%) agreed with this view, although six in 10 (59%) did not. For Republicans, 78% agreed, and Independents, 50% agreed.

