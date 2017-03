CNN’s brand continues to go in a downward spiral, according to a poll.

A YouGov poll shows that CNN falls behind MSNBC and Fox News in brand perception, the Daily Caller reports.

The poll asked respondents, “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”

Of the three cable networks, Fox News was the only network to score a neutral brand perception. CNN and MSNBC both scored negative on brand perception.

Read more