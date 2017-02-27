Poll: Half of College Students Believe Their Student Loans Will Be Forgiven

Half of college students believe their student loans will be forgiven after graduation, according to a recent poll.

LendEDU, “a private firm that connects students and their families with student loans and loan refinancing,” conducted a survey that found 49.8 percent of students believe the government would forgive their student loans after graduation, the New York Post reported.

Despite what these students believe, there are actually a limited number of instances where the government can forgive student loans.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, federal student loan borrowers can have their loans forgiven “if they enter public service jobs for a specified period of time, agree to teach in an underserved area, die or become permanently disabled, or if the school they attended shuts down while they are enrolled or within 120 days after they leave.”

