POLL: Majority Say Media Has Not Been 'Fair And Objective' Covering Trump, 'Exaggerating Problems'

A new WSJ/NBC News poll shows the majority of Americans believe the media has been too critical of Donald Trump and are exaggerating problems with his administration.

NBC News ignored these results in their television coverage of the poll.

The poll also showed Americans believe Trump will bring real change — which will be for the better.

The majority of coverage of the poll focused on Trump’s supposed negative approval rating which was 44-48.

Seeing as how these same pollsters got the election wrong and did not gauge Trump’s support accurately, there’s no reason to believe these polls anymore than the classic ABC News/Washington Post poll which showed Trump down 12 points back in October.

The easiest way to know the poll is not accurate is 23% of respondents said they get their news from the cable channel CNN, which no one actually watches.