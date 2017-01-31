Poll: Only 15 Percent of Donald Trump Voters Trust Media

Image Credits: Braunger/ullstein bild via Getty Images.

A new Edelman study shows that Americans trust the media less than ever, especially among voters who supported President Donald Trump.

Only 15 percent of Trump voters now trust the media, down six points since the presidential election.

Trust of the media among Hillary Clinton supporters is also down. Only 51 percent of Clinton supporters trust the media — down six points from 57 percent support before the election.

Trust in traditional media fell 5 points to 57 percent, according to the survey, the steepest decline among platforms since 2012.

