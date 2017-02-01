Poll Taken AFTER Mass Protests Shows Americans Support Trump Travel Ban

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted after last weekend’s mass protests against Donald Trump’s travel ban on individuals from terror-linked countries shows that a majority of Americans support the policy by a margin of 49-41%.

“The Jan. 30-31 poll found that 49 percent of American adults said they either “strongly” or “somewhat” agreed with Trump’s order, while 41 percent “strongly” or “somewhat” disagreed and another 10 percent said they don’t know,” reports Reuters.

As Chris Menahan points out, despite the poll results representing a clear positive for Trump’s policy, they were not reported that way.

“Even though there’s an 8 point gap in favor of the ban, Reuters said “slightly more” approved than disapproved. Additionally, their headline was the tame: “Trump’s travel ban polarizes America.”

The poll is roughly in line with another survey conducted by Rasmussen before the protests that showed 57-33% support for the travel ban.

In other words, despite wall to wall media condemnation of the policy and nationwide demonstrations, some of them violent, a clear majority of Americans still support the measure.

In a related story, another poll conducted by YouGov shows that a clear majority of Brits support Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom, by a margin of 49-36%.

This confounds the narrative pushed by the media that Trump was unwelcome after over a million people signed an online petition.

