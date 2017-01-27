Pornhub’s female audience disappears for Women’s March

Donald Trump wasn’t the only person upset by the Women’s March last Saturday, with pornography website PornHub reporting a drop of about 2 million in its female traffic as hundreds of thousands took to the streets in an unprecedented protest.

PornHub reports that women account for 26 percent of the site’s overall 64 million daily visits. Female viewership dropped 6.4 percent below its average Saturday afternoon numbers, and by Saturday evening it had fallen 8.2 percent below the average figures.

Pornhub’s graph of its Saturday US traffic illustrates the stark difference in male and female users to the site, as the Women’s March brought an estimated 500,000 protesters onto the streets of several major cities.

While there was a drop in traffic across the board, male traffic to the site reached its lowest point on Saturday night, falling 4.3 percent. Female traffic experienced more dramatic falls during the course of day.

Despite Washington DC drawing the biggest crowds for the Women’s March, Los Angeles experienced the most dramatic dip in traffic, falling 22 percent below its average PornHub viewership.