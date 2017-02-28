POTUS: Obama Is Behind Leaks, Unrest

President Trump hit out at his predecessor Tuesday, suggesting that Obama is encouraging unrest and could even be behind the leaks that continue to come out of White House meetings.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, Trump was asked if he thinks Obama was at all responsible for protests that continue to be held targeting Republicans, and whether it constitutes “a violation of the so-called unsaid presidents’ code.”

“You never know what’s exactly happening behind the scenes. You know, you’re probably right or possibly right, but you never know.” Trump said, adding “I think he is behind it, because his people are certainly behind it. I also think it is politics, that’s the way it is.”

Trump says Obama is "behind" the protests at GOP town halls and leaks coming from the White House pic.twitter.com/HAPhHIEtzU — Jon Passantino (@passantino) February 28, 2017

With regards to leaks that continue to eminate from within the White House, Trump gave the following statement:

“Some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue.”

Trump has consistently suggested that the leaks, which he says are threats to national security, are the doing of former Obama administration officials.

Just a few weeks back, Trump was adamant that negative press regarding calls he held with the leaders of Mexico and Australia were spurred by leaks from “Obama people.”

During the interview Trump claimed that he did not agree with the way press secretary Sean Spicer handled the leaks, saying that “phone checks” of staffers were a step too far:

.@POTUS reacts to WH staffers' phone check: "I would've handled it differently than Sean, but Sean handles it his way & I'm ok with it" pic.twitter.com/hZPta7GX35 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 28, 2017

In other comments during the interview, Trump addressed the attacks made on him at the politicized Academy Awards:

"I can't [take racist accusations personally]…I have to write it off as purely politics." –@POTUS pic.twitter.com/vxSM1ztsVu — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 28, 2017

“It just seems the other side whenever they are losing badly they always pull out the race card,” Trump said referring to Jimmy Kimmel’s comments during his Oscars monologue.

“I’ve watched it for years. I’ve watched it against Ronald Reagan. I’ve watched it against so many other people. And they always like pulling out the race card,” Trump said. “The fact is I did pretty well, much better than past people in the Republican Party in the recent election having to do with Hispanics, having to do with African Americans, did pretty well or I wouldn’t be sitting here. I mean if I didn’t get numbers that were at least as good or better I wouldn’t be sitting here.” the President added, noting that he sees the attacks as “purely politics.”