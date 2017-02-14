Premature Babies are at a Greater Risk for Anxiety and Depression

“Sugar bag” babies, those born very premature, are at greater risk of developing mental problems including depression and anxiety into their 30s, a new study warns.

They are also at greater risk of physical problems but a new study spanning three decades found it takes a toll on them mentally too.

As children growing into their teens,they were significantly more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and social problems.

Adults also had significantly higher levels of anxiety, depression and shyness, as well as significantly lower levels of social functioning.

