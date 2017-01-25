This is what it looks like when a populist United States President begins the uphill battle of mending the fabric of the U.S. Constitution, torn apart by puppets installed by an embedded foreign globalist system.

Of course the brainwashing social engineering media minions have their claws so deeply dug into the psychological soil of the nation that the legalized propaganda quietly enacted in 2013 under President Obama won’t stop no matter how diligently the Trump administration refutes the lame stream media’s alternative facts.