This is what it looks like when a populist United States President begins the uphill battle of mending the fabric of the U.S. Constitution, torn apart by puppets installed by an embedded foreign globalist system.

Of course the brainwashing social engineering media minions have their claws so deeply dug into the psychological soil of the nation that the legalized propaganda quietly enacted in 2013 under President Obama won’t stop no matter how diligently the Trump administration refutes the lame stream media’s alternative facts.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

FCC Insider: Trump's New Nominee Will Liberate Free Speech

FCC Insider: Trump’s New Nominee Will Liberate Free Speech

U.S. News
Comments
College Student Mistakes Lab Equipment for Klan Rally

College Student Mistakes Lab Equipment for Klan Rally

U.S. News
Comments

Trump War On Fake Media: The ‘Default’ Position Is ‘You Are Lying’

U.S. News
Comments

Teacher Convicted of Raping Students Blames “Repressive” Muslim Upbringing

U.S. News
Comments

German Newspaper Publisher: Murder Trump to Get Him Out of Office

U.S. News
Comments

Comments