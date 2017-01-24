President Trump Names Conservative Ajit Pai Next FCC Chairman

Image Credits: FCC / Flickr.

President Donald Trump has named Ajit Pai as the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

Pai said in a statement that he is “deeply grateful” for the “humbling honor.”

“I look forward to working with the new Administration, my colleagues at the Commission, members of Congress, and the American public to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans,” Pai said in a statement.

He also tweeted, “There is so much we can do together to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans and to promote innovation and investment.”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Chuck Schumer Probably Shouldn’t Have Insulted Tom Cotton About Where He Was Eight Years Ago

Chuck Schumer Probably Shouldn’t Have Insulted Tom Cotton About Where He Was Eight Years Ago

Government
Comments
Judge: Aetna misled public about reasons for quitting Obamacare

Judge: Aetna misled public about reasons for quitting Obamacare

Government
Comments

It Begins: David Brock, Far-Left Donors Plan Trump Impeachment

Government
Comments

Trump’s First Monday In Office: Executive Orders, Cabinet Votes, More

Government
Comments

Here’s Why America’s Drug War an Epic Failure

Government
Comments

Comments