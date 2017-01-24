President Trump Names Conservative Ajit Pai Next FCC Chairman

President Donald Trump has named Ajit Pai as the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

Pai said in a statement that he is “deeply grateful” for the “humbling honor.”

“I look forward to working with the new Administration, my colleagues at the Commission, members of Congress, and the American public to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans,” Pai said in a statement.

He also tweeted, “There is so much we can do together to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans and to promote innovation and investment.”

