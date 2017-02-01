President Trump names Ronald Vitiello to head Border Patrol

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday on Twitter than Ronald Vitiello has been appointed to lead the agency at a time when President Donald Trump has pledged to erect a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico and add 5,000 agents from the current level of about 20,000.

The longtime Border Patrol official, who is backed by the agents’ union, was named chief of the agency less than a week after his predecessor resigned under pressure.

The National Border Patrol Council — an early and outspoken backer of Donald Trump’s presidential bid — openly supported Vitiello for the job and pushed for the ouster of his predecessor, Mark Morgan, who resigned last week at the request of the new administration.

Brandon Judd, the union president, said in a recent interview that Morgan never had the support of agents.

