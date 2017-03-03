President Trump to Host Angela Merkel This Month

Angela Merkel will make an official visit to Washington this month to meet Donald Trump for the first time since the new US President took to the White House.

The pair haven’t got off to the best start after President Trump blasted the beleaguered German leader for “ruining” Germany over her open door refugee policy.

They will meet on March 14, according to US officials.

It remains unknown whether Mrs Merkel will respond to the strong criticism she has recieved from the American leader now that he has taken office.

Mr Trump has previously blamed Mrs Merkel for damaging her own country beyond repair, adding Germans thought it was the “greatest place on Earth” two years ago, but is now a “sad, sad shame.”

