President Trump to Shut Out Mainstream Media

Incoming President Donald Trump will go around the mainstream media by making public policy announcements directly on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The move, which is unprecedented for a president, is designed to limit the mainstream media’s role as an information filter by reaching the American people directly through social media.

“The fact of the matter is that when he tweets, he gets results,” incoming Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Sunday. “You know, with all due respect, I think it freaks the mainstream media out that he has this following of over 45 plus million people that follow him on social media, that he can have a direct conversation.”

“He doesn’t have to have it funneled through the media.”

The president’s use of Twitter will curtail the media’s ability to spin his message because mainstream reporters will no longer have insider privilege at the White House, which they did under past administration thanks to press events closed to the public.

And Trump’s move will likely spark a new era of citizen-journalism similar to colonial America in which independent newspapers thrived because, at the time, there wasn’t an establishment media controlling the flow of information.

The public will now have the same sources of information as mainstream reporters, which means the public will be able to draw their own conclusions about the Trump administration without being led like cattle to a predetermined “opinion” pushed by the establishment media.

Without public ignorance to the truth, the media will fail to advance the globalist agenda which accelerated after the technocratic takeover of the Carter administration.

It’s a new era of independent thought, so it’s not surprising why the mainstream media is having a panic attack.

“…The fact that the media suddenly finds itself locked out in this most important of information dissemination and filtration pathways, has unleashed the biggest period of soul-searching for the conventional press in decades,” Zero Hedge pointed out.

