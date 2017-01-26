Priebus: Why Do Taxpayer Dollars Go to Sanctuary Cities that 'defy' Laws?

Image Credits: flickr, gageskidmore.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus late Wednesday criticized the concept of “sanctuary cities,” questioning why jurisdictions that don’t enforce immigration laws should receive federal money.

“Should places in this country that ignore the laws of this country when it comes to immigration receive federal money into their communities?” Priebus asked Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

“And the answer to me is ‘no.’ ”

Trump signed an executive orders on Wednesday that would strip federal grants from sanctuary cities and states that do not enforce federal immigration laws.

