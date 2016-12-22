Prince Charles Ignores Family’s Pro-Nazi Past When Comparing Trump to Hitler

Despite Prince Charles comparing the Trump era to Nazi Germany, the British Royal Family was unquestionably pro-Hitler in the 1930s and even performed the Nazi salute.

The family’s support for Adolf Hitler was so undeniable that the royalty placed intense pressure on UK tabloid The Sun to not publish a secret 1933 film showing Queen Elizabeth practicing the Hitler Greeting.

The Sun refused and released the film last year showing the Queen being taught the salute by Prince Edward VIII, who later became king but abdicated in 1936.

Hitler once implied that Nazi Germany may have never went to war with the UK had Edward VIII stayed in power.

“I am certain through him permanent friendly relations could have been achieved,” said the Führer. “If he had stayed, everything would have been different.”

“His abdication was a severe loss for us.”

Additionally, Prince Phillip, who once claimed the human population was “reaching plague proportions,” has numerous ties to Nazi Germany.

“Three of Prince Philip’s sisters were married to senior Nazi officers, including Sophie, who wed Prince Christoph von Hessen, head of the SS in the Air Ministry,” reported the Times of Israel and AFP.

Sophie had even described Hitler as a “charming and seemingly modest man.”

Prince Charles conveniently ignored all of this when he claimed the rise of Trump populism was reminiscent of the “dark days” of the 1930s.

“The suffering doesn’t end when they arrive seeking refuge in a foreign land,” he told BBC radio. “We are now seeing the rise of many populist groups across the world that are increasingly aggressive towards those who adhere to a minority faith.”

