Pro-Obamacare Tweet Backfires With Stories of Insurance Nightmares

Far left news outlet Vox got a strong dose of reality this week after asking Twitter users to describe how the Affordable Care Act has impacted their life.

Tell us how the Affordable Care Act has impacted your life: https://t.co/X6Zzsv5kfY pic.twitter.com/KCrh4v03mt — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 15, 2017

In a tweet Wednesday that featured a pro-Obamacare image, the organization appeared to fish for positive feedback regarding the controversial healthcare law.

“The ACA essentially saved my life,” the image reads.

In response, Twitter users flooded Vox with countless stories of increased prices, lost doctors and other nightmarish experiences.

One of the first commenters stated he had lost numerous doctors and saw his family premium go from $789 a month to $1,929.

@voxdotcom my family premium went from $789 a month w/1k ded. to $1929 w/8k ded. In 3 years. We also lost several key doctors. — mncahill (@mncahill) February 15, 2017

Another Twitter user posted an image of a letter showing a similarly drastic rise in prices.

Many also claimed that they were forced onto Medicaid welfare programs after they were kicked off their employer’s healthcare.

Some even alleged that they voted for Donald Trump, a staunch critic of Obamacare, because of the rising costs in healthcare.

@voxdotcom Cost of my insurance skyrocketed, so I registered Republican and voted for Trump. — Love&Happiness (@freedom4all117) February 15, 2017

Read a collection of the tweets below:

@voxdotcom it made me have to pay a penalty because I lost my job and didn't buy health insurance — Rich Tormet (@rtormet) February 15, 2017

@voxdotcom Obamacare has made it impossible to expand my small business. Until it's gone, I will not be hiring. — Proud Zionist Shill (@GOPExitTeam) February 16, 2017

@voxdotcom Premiums went from 110 to 250. Deductible went from 1.5k to 7.5k. Actually cant afford to see a doctor now. — Midir (@Midirtrades) February 15, 2017

@voxdotcom family premium has increased 10-14% / year. Very UNaffordable for majority who are mandated to subsidize (persons & corporate) — Michael Kavanagh (@mckkav) February 15, 2017

@voxdotcom my insurance went from $199 a month to $425 a month with $6000 D. I never use it, this sucks — John F Kensil (@johnkensil) February 16, 2017

my premium rose 146.7%. My deductible rose by 40%. And my co-pay rose by 60%. Thanks, Obama! @voxdotcom — TallJohnSilver (@TallJohnSilver) February 16, 2017

@voxdotcom my insurance policy went from $998/yr to over $1240/yr or over $14K/yr. I could buy a new car every year for that much $$ — Steve W. Kurtz (@SteveWKurtz) February 16, 2017

Have your own Obamacare story? Head over to Vox’s Twitter page to let them know!