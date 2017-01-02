Prominent Archpriest: Reinstate Russian Monarchy, Crown Putin as Emperor

Russia should reinstate the monarchy, and appoint Vladimir Putin as royal emperor, says an influential Moscow churchman.

Archpriest Vsevolod Chaplin said another option would be to bring back the Romanov dynasty, which was overthrown exactly a century ago in 1917.

“We are a country with monarchic mentality,” he said, at the launch of his new book.

“It doesn’t matter that we don’t now have formal monarchy, I think we can re-make it with Putin on top. Or else with somebody from the Romanov house, or with an elected person as head.”

