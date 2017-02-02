Prominent left-wing journalists and celebrities responded to the violent riot and beatings of Trump supporters outside a Milo Yiannopoulos event at UC Berkeley by encouraging, defending or justifying the attacks.

Trump supporters were beaten with flag poles, punched and stomped during the chaos, with another woman being pepper sprayed during a TV interview.

My friend was giving an interview when some coward peppersprayed her #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/CDpEqDsw2A — janey (@janeygak) February 2, 2017

Others were chased and stomped as the baying mob chanted “beat his ass!”

"Beat his ass! Beast his ass!" Trump needs to list Antifa as a domestic terror group. This has no place in a civil society. pic.twitter.com/XFhU3xc7eF — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 2, 2017

Rioters shot fireworks at the building in an effort to shut down the event.

A group of antifa are shooting fireworks at the building where Milo is set to speak at Berkeley pic.twitter.com/7Mtcer9ejO — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) February 2, 2017

The behavior perfectly fits the definition of domestic terrorism, and Antifa should now be officially designated as a domestic terrorist group.

Antifa is a terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/KxqKQupCcC — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) February 2, 2017

President Trump responded to the mayhem by threatening to cut off federal funds to UC Berkeley.

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

However, instead of decrying the violence, prominent leftists across the spectrum justified and even applauded it.

Hollywood director Judd Apatow threatened Trump supporters with a since deleted tweet in which he stated, “This is just the beginning. When will all the fools who are still supporting Trump realize what is at stake?”

The Mayor of Berkeley Jesse Arreguin also legitimized the riots by calling them a reaction to “hate speech”.

Using speech to silence marginalized communities and promote bigotry is unacceptable. Hate speech isn't welcome in our community. — Jesse Arreguin (@JesseArreguin) February 2, 2017

After the riots, Google engineer Adrienne Porter Felt called on people to donate to UC Berkeley.

last night i got a call from the UC Berkeley alum association asking for donations. wonder if they're psychic? time to donate, i think https://t.co/SRj8TlhtY2 — Adrienne Porter Felt (@__apf__) February 2, 2017

Buzzfeed’s Hannah Jewell apparently thought the beating and pepper spraying of women was funny.

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin slammed Trump for being “upset….over a Breitbart editor,” presumably unaware of the fact that innocent people were beaten by the rioters.

Trump is considering pulling federal funds from U.C. Berkeley because he's upset about protests… over a Breitbart editor. https://t.co/7yukSzedlN — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 2, 2017

VICE columnist Hussein Kesvani’s main gripe was that Milo Yiannopoulos was made to appear “reasonable”.

Listening to Milo on Fox, in light of all the stuff happening on Berkeley- and how he's been allowed to appear reasonable in all this — Hussein Kesvani (@HKesvani) February 2, 2017

This is the violence that the mainstream media and the left has legitimized for the last 18 months. This process intensified after news outlets like the Nation and Newsweek celebrated alt-right leader Richard Spencer being punched in the face during the inauguration last month.

This is what happens when leftists openly call for Trump’s assassination and argue that violent attacks on his supporters should not be condemned.

It is also important to note that Antifa radicals do not care if they are loathed and hated by the vast majority of Americans. They don’t care how bad the optics look of masked thugs violently shutting down free speech. They will always resort to violence because they can safely rely on the media to report the as a “protest” and not what it actually was – a violent riot laced with instances of domestic terrorism.

The media will never acknowledge that this was a violent riot because they want to maintain the “chaos narrative” that the Trump administration is illegitimate, permanently in crisis and unstable.

In reality, the only thing that is “illegitimate” is these “protests,” because they are not protests, they are violent riots and have no place in a civil society.

