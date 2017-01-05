Prosecutors: MS-13 Murder Victim Lured to Maryland Using Fake Woman, Facebook

A 22-year-old man who had been lured to Maryland from New Jersey — expecting to rendezvous with a woman after an exchange of Facebook messages — was killed and buried in a shallow grave in Montgomery County, according to police documents filed in court Wednesday.

The killing, which took place in October, appears to be related to the MS-13 street gang, authorities said. The gang has made a resurgence in the Washington area over the past year.

Two suspects in the case — Neris Moreno, 19, and Jackelin Leiba-Esperanza, 16, who is being charged as an adult — made first appearances in Montgomery District Court on Wednesday. They were jailed Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jordy Mejia.

“This young man’s body was found in the woods, desiccated in a shallow grave,” Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Larson said in court. “He was found by some hikers off away from the main road, and left and died there.”

