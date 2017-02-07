Multinational tech corporations threaten to export jobs if they can’t get the high-tech employees they need from Somalia, Libya, Yemen, etc.

Of course, there is no pool of high-tech employees.

But their H1-B Visa program is next on the chopping block so they’re lawyering up and joining forces with former State Department and intelligence officials who claim people in the 7 countries that Trump would ban until extreme vetting could be put in place, will be angrier with us for enacting a temporary travel ban than they are for us bombing them and sending troops under Obama, Bush & Clinton.