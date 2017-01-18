Protestors are already hitting D.C. streets just two days before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president.

Trump’s historic inauguration has already come under numerous threats from radical left-wing political groups that have vowed to disrupt the event by any means.

As reported by Infowars Paul Joseph Watson, the National Press Photographers Association has even issued guidelines to journalists “that virtually mirror those sent out during the Ferguson riots in 2014.”

“Agitators are openly calling for ‘chaos’ in a bid to shut down the inauguration and create the impression that Trump’s presidency is illegitimate, but opposition groups like Bikers For Trump have vowed to form a ‘wall of meat’ to prevent them from doing so,” Watson writes.

So far numerous plots have been uncovered by Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe, who revealed how organizers behind the #DisruptJ20 movement planned attacks on Trump supporters attending inauguration events.

Other plans included blocking access to the inauguration by disabling the Washington DC metro line, an act which constitutes terrorism under federal law.

Infowars will be providing up-to-the-minute coverage from on the ground in D.C. for Friday’s presidential inauguration. Stay tuned to Infowars.com for updates.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

"Racist" Trump Supporters Raise $650,000 to Have Black Marching Band Play at Inauguration

“Racist” Trump Supporters Raise $650,000 to Have Black Marching Band Play at Inauguration

U.S. News
Comments
DC Cops Preparing For Mass Arrests at Trump Inauguration

DC Cops Preparing For Mass Arrests at Trump Inauguration

U.S. News
Comments

Video Shows How Media Hacks ‘Howled’ With Laughter At ‘Clown’ Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Man Who Threatened To Kill Trump Was A Close Friend Of The Clintons

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Carlson VS. Huffington Post Writer Alex Mohajer Who Wants to Stop Trump’s Presidency

U.S. News
Comments

Comments