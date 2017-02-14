Public University To Hold ‘Inclusive’ Workshop On ‘White Tears’

The University of Cincinnati is sponsoring a workshop on “white fragility” and “white tears” this semester.

The workshop, entitled “White Fragility, White Tears, and White Allies: Learning to manage emotion in difficult conversations about race and racism,” is one of 21 “inclusive excellence workshops” sponsored by the university throughout the year. The one-and-a-half hour workshop will take place April 3rd and will be lead by Ainsley Lambert, a PhD student who teaches in the university’s sociology department.

The university website doesn’t elaborate on the workshop’s content and the university did not return a request for comment by press time.

