Rabid Left Calls for Mass Riots, Opposes Peaceful Trump Transition

Protest organizers opposing Donald Trump’s inauguration are against a peaceful transition of power, and many left-anarchist groups have also called for civil unrest to “shut down” the inauguration.

A video released by the NTK Network appeared to show several members involved in organizing the “Festival of Resistance: March Against Trump” holding a press conference, during which they expressed their opposition to the peaceful transition of power from Barack Obama to President-elect Donald Trump.

One member of the audience asked the panelists, “How do you separate protesting the transfer of power versus protesting Donald Trump?”

“We do see ourselves as protesting the peaceful transition of power. We’re not in favor of the peaceful transition of power,” a panel member responded.

Turning his anger to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, the same panel member suggested they only “value the continuity of the government over who runs the government, be it a fascist or not.”

The “Festival of Resistance: March Against Trump” is being organized by the organization Disrupt J20, which has made no secret of its intention to use civil disobedience to disrupt Trump’s inauguration.

“We must take to the streets and protest, blockade, disrupt, intervene, sit in, walk out, rise up, and make more noise and good trouble than the establishment can bear. The parade must be stopped. We must delegitimize Trump and all he represents,” their website states.

Legba Carrefour, a self-proclaimed anarchist handling press-related issues for Disrupt J20, claimed the organization is “going for what I’d generally term a clusterf–k.”

“We are planning to shut down the inauguration, that’s the short of it,” he added. “We’re pretty literal about that, we are trying to create citywide paralysis on a level that I don’t think has been seen in D.C. before. We’re trying to shut down pretty much every ingress into the city as well as every checkpoint around the actual inauguration parade route.”

Not content to accept mass civil unrest in response to Trump’s inauguration, far-left comedian Rosie O’Donnell recently indicated her support for a declaration of martial law to delay the inauguration until Trump’s alleged connections to the Russian government are thoroughly investigated.