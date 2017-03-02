Racist Graffiti Blamed on Trump by Sarah Silverman & Shaun King Was the Work of a Non-White Special Needs Student

Racist graffiti featuring a swastika alongside the words “hail the KKK” that was blamed on Trump and his supporters by Sarah Silverman and ‘Black Lives Matter’ leader Shaun King turned out to be the work of a non-white special needs student.

King, who works for the New York Daily News as their “senior justice writer,” tweeted out the images on Monday, commenting, “Lakeville South High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. I see these every day all day now.”

Lakeville South High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. I see these every day all day now. pic.twitter.com/DIpbouYm9f — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 27, 2017

The images showed a backwards swastika (perhaps King should have seen this as a red flag), alongside the words “fuck niggers” and “hail the Klu Klux Klan (another mistake given that the name of the group is the Ku Klux Klan).

Just hours later, comedian Sarah Silverman amplified the issue to her 10 million followers, tweeting, “Make no mistake this is what they mean by make America great again,” highlighting the images shared by King’s tweet in her post.

Make no mistake this is what they mean by make America great again https://t.co/9wfnwYy7CC — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 28, 2017

The obvious implication was that the environment Trump has created and his supporters were responsible for the vulgar graffiti.

However, the very next day it emerged that the culprit behind the graffiti was not a racist white Trump supporter, but a non-white special needs student.

“Officials with Lakeville South High School, with the permission from the student’s parent, identified the student responsible as non-Caucasian and having significant special education needs,” reports CBS Minnesota.

“While this does not excuse the student’s actions, the district believes it will help the community and others put this incident into perspective,” school officials said in a statement.

Neither Silverman or King have deleted their original bogus tweets about the incident.

This is just the latest of a number of hate crimes that the left has blamed on Trump supporters but which have turned out to be completely fake. In some cases, such incidents were staged by leftists in an attempt to frame Trump supporters.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters continue to be the victims of actual hate crimes which the media has barely reported on.

