"Racist" Trump Supporters Raise $650,000 to Have Black Marching Band Play at Inauguration

After rapper Snoop Dogg promised to “roast” any African-Americans who performed at Donald Trump’s inauguration, “racist” Trump supporters raised $650,000 dollars to have a predominantly black marching band play at tomorrow’s event.

Billy Hawkins, president of Talladega College, a historically black campus in Alabama, appeared on Bill O’Reilly’s Fox News show to complain about“mean-spirited” criticism and “nasty emails” received after the college’s famed Marching Tornadoes band tried to raise $75,000 to fund their trip to perform at the inauguration parade.

After a GoFundMe account was set up to support the band, Trump supporters donated a whopping $650,000 dollars, which at one point was coming in at a rate of $1,000 dollars an hour.

“We owe Bill O’Reilly a great thank you. The GoFundMe account has skyrocketed,” Hawkins told Fox News. “The closer we get to Friday, the more excited I become. I’m so proud of our young people.”

In a video, Hawkins states, “These African-American students are citizens of the United States of America and we’re going to Washington to participate in a United States of America event.”

But wait a minute, I thought half of Trump’s supporters were a basket of deplorable racists? Hillary Clinton told me.

The band’s presence at the inauguration is likely to upset rapper Snoop Dogg, who put out a video last week vowing to call out any African-American musicians who performed at Trump’s inauguration.

“Which one of your jigaboo ass n***ers going to do it?” asked Snoop, adding, “I’m waiting for you to do so I can roast the f*** out of you.”

Well Snoop, now you have your answer. It’s the entire black roster of the Marching Tornadoes.

Now what are you going to do about it?

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.