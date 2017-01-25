Radio Station Bans Madonna After Comments on Blowing Up White House

A Texas radio station has announced it will no longer air songs from the singer Madonna after comments she made at a rally over the weekend sparked a Secret Service investigation.

The general manager of the station, which plays the “greatest hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s,” explained his decision to keep the aging artist off the air, citing “patriotism” and the need to “send a powerful economic message to Madonna.”

Texarkana’s Classic Hits station – HITS 105 is taking all Madonna songs off the air in the station’s local programming indefinitely following the singer’s comments over the weekend. In addition to ‘F-bombs’ in her speech, Madonna talked about how upset the election results had made her including her now infamous, “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” comments. General Manager of HITS 105, Terry Thomas, says “banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism. It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments. If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us, that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna.”

At the National Women’s March in Washington on Saturday, a day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, the singer delivered an expletive-laden rant directed toward the president.

The following morning Madonna also reportedly tweeted, “F— Donald Trump and F— the Secret Service,” but later deleted the tweet.

On Monday, after the Secret Service confirmed they would launch an investigation into the singer’s statements, Madonna argued her comments had been “wildly taken out of context.”

“[I]t’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context,” the “Like a Virgin” vocalist claimed on Instagram Sunday.