Rage of Trump's UK critics 'astonishing', says Lord Carey

A former head of the Church of England has warned the “hysterical overreaction” in the UK to Donald Trump threatens Britain’s relationship with the US President.

Lord Carey, who served as Archbishop of Canterbury for nearly a decade, argued the “rage” at his election victory was “astonishing” and stressed the need for people to respect the choice of US voters.

He said there was a long list of tyrants and dictators, including Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Syria’s President Assad, who would beat Mr Trump to the title of “the world’s worst politician”.

His comments came after thousands again took to the streets of London to voice their opposition to Mr Trump, who has sparked international anger over his controversial travel ban.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Trump Defends "Killer" Putin On National TV: "We've Got A Lot Of Killers - You Think Our Country's So Innocent?"

Trump Defends “Killer” Putin On National TV: “We’ve Got A Lot Of Killers – You Think Our Country’s So Innocent?”

World News
Comments
German magazine sparks furor with image of Trump beheading Statue of Liberty

German magazine sparks furor with image of Trump beheading Statue of Liberty

World News
Comments

U.N. Official Admits Global Warming Agenda Is Really About Destroying Capitalism

World News
Comments

Report: Germans Buying Illegal Guns to Protect Themselves From Migrant Attacks

World News
Comments

Petition to Oust London Mayor Khan Approaches 75,000 Signatures

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Comments