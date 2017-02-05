Rage of Trump's UK critics 'astonishing', says Lord Carey

A former head of the Church of England has warned the “hysterical overreaction” in the UK to Donald Trump threatens Britain’s relationship with the US President.

Lord Carey, who served as Archbishop of Canterbury for nearly a decade, argued the “rage” at his election victory was “astonishing” and stressed the need for people to respect the choice of US voters.

He said there was a long list of tyrants and dictators, including Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Syria’s President Assad, who would beat Mr Trump to the title of “the world’s worst politician”.

His comments came after thousands again took to the streets of London to voice their opposition to Mr Trump, who has sparked international anger over his controversial travel ban.

