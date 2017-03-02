Rand Paul Blasts GOP for Keeping ObamaCare Bill in 'secure location'

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Thursday blasted House Republicans for keeping their ObamaCare repeal and replace legislation under wraps.

“I have been told that the House Obamacare bill is under lock & key, in a secure location, & not available for me or the public to view,” Paul tweeted.

“This is unacceptable. This is the biggest issue before Congress and the American people right now.”

House Republicans’ new version of the replacement bill is being kept in a “dedicated reading room,” Bloomberg reported, where it will be available to members of the House Energy and Commerce committee ahead of a markup. The move is an effort to prevent leaks.

