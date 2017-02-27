Rand Paul: Investigating Trump's Russia Ties Driven by 'Hysteria'

Sen. Rand Paul on Monday slammed Sen. John McCain for criticizing President Donald Trump during an overseas trip and called for lawmakers to stop pushing for an investigation into Trump’s alleged ties with Russia.

“There’s been a longstanding tradition that when you go overseas you don’t toady up to sort of the socialists in Europe and you say, ‘Oh they look down their nose at us and think they’re better than us,'” the Kentucky Republican said on the Mike Gallagher radio show. “He goes over there and fits with that sort of theme and criticizes the president.”

McCain last week told the Munich Security Conference that the Trump administration was in “disarray” after the resignation of Michael Flynn as national security adviser.

