Rand Paul rolling out ObamaCare replacement this week

Image Credits: flickr, gageskidmore.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is pledging to roll out an ObamaCare replacement bill this week as GOP lawmakers rush to nix the healthcare law.

The Kentucky senator argued Monday that the law must be replaced with “real market reforms.”

Paul’s legislation comes as the Senate is expected to pave the way this week to repealing the healthcare law.

Paul is leading a small but growing number of GOP lawmakers concerned about repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan hashed out.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

58% of Americans Say Repealing Obamacare Important to Health Care Reform

58% of Americans Say Repealing Obamacare Important to Health Care Reform

Government
Comments
The Liberal Mind Crashes and Burns

The Liberal Mind Crashes and Burns

Government
Comments

ASSANGE: Obama Administration Destroying Public Records ‘now’

Government
Comments

Have Gun, Will Travel: Groups Push for States to Honor Concealed-carry Laws

Government
Comments

Judicial Watch Goes After ‘Another Corrupt Politician — Eric Holder’

Government
Comments

Comments