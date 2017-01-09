Rand Paul rolling out ObamaCare replacement this week

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is pledging to roll out an ObamaCare replacement bill this week as GOP lawmakers rush to nix the healthcare law.

The Kentucky senator argued Monday that the law must be replaced with “real market reforms.”

This week I’ll unveil a replacement to Obamacare. As agreed w/ @realDonaldTrump, we must replace it w/ real market reforms. Details coming! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 9, 2017

Paul’s legislation comes as the Senate is expected to pave the way this week to repealing the healthcare law.

Paul is leading a small but growing number of GOP lawmakers concerned about repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan hashed out.

