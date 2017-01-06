‘Ratings Machine’ Trump Mocks Schwarzenegger’s Dismal 'Apprentice' Ratings

It just wouldn’t be Friday without a few incendiary Tweets from President-elect Donald Trump.

This time the newly elected US president has set his sights on the successor to his former NBC reality show The Apprentice, actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” Trump stated on Twitter Friday, adding that even his fourteenth season ratings topped Schwarzenegger’s.

Trump also pointed out he beat The Kindergarten Cop thespian despite not having the actor’s star power, and that he wasn’t worried about criticizing Schwarzenegger because “he supported Kasich and Hillary.”

The Terminator was quick to shoot back, claiming he hopes Trump works as hard for the people as he did for ratings.

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Back in September 2015, Trump expressed congratulations to Schwarzenegger after it was announced he would assume the role.

Congrats to my friend @Schwarzenegger who is doing next season’s Celebrity Apprentice. He'll be great & will raise lots of $ for charity. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2015

Despite his aforementioned support for Hillary, Schwarzenegger appeared on NBC’s The Today Show to encourage Americans upset over Trump’s win to “stop whining.”

“Now he’s elected, and now it is very important that we all support the president, and that we all come together and we stop whining and it becomes one nation,” Schwarzenegger said. “When someone is elected, you get 100 percent behind and you help them.”