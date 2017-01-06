‘Ratings Machine’ Trump Mocks Schwarzenegger’s Dismal 'Apprentice' Ratings

It just wouldn’t be Friday without a few incendiary Tweets from President-elect Donald Trump.

This time the newly elected US president has set his sights on the successor to his former NBC reality show The Apprentice, actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” Trump stated on Twitter Friday, adding that even his fourteenth season ratings topped Schwarzenegger’s.

“Monday’s season launch was seen by an estimated 4.9 million people – down 43% on the last season premiere in 2015,” reports the BBC.

Trump also pointed out he beat The Kindergarten Cop thespian despite not having the actor’s star power, and that he wasn’t worried about criticizing Schwarzenegger because “he supported Kasich and Hillary.”

The Terminator was quick to shoot back, claiming he hopes Trump works as hard for the people as he did for ratings.

Back in September 2015, Trump expressed congratulations to Schwarzenegger after it was announced he would assume the role.

Despite his aforementioned support for Hillary, Schwarzenegger appeared on NBC’s The Today Show to encourage Americans upset over Trump’s win to “stop whining.”

“Now he’s elected, and now it is very important that we all support the president, and that we all come together and we stop whining and it becomes one nation,” Schwarzenegger said. “When someone is elected, you get 100 percent behind and you help them.”


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Report: Californians Make Up Largest Group of New Texans

Report: Californians Make Up Largest Group of New Texans

Hot News
Comments
Why Feminism Is No Longer Trendy

Why Feminism Is No Longer Trendy

Hot News
Comments

Celebrities Should Shut Up

Hot News
Comments

WARNING: Domestic Terrorists, Communists Declare War On “Fascist Trump Regime”

Hot News
Comments

Sheriff Offers Inmates to Build Trump Border Wall

Hot News
Comments

Comments